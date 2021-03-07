MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has arrested a teen accused of shooting three people, killing one.

According to MDPD, 19-year-old Ruben Williams and someone at a home in the 14000 block of SW 294 St. got into a verbal dispute on Saturday about him “smoking marijuana and unknown substances.”

During the argument, police said, Williams pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The arrest report stated that the victim and a woman ran upstairs to hide from Williams, getting shot as they tried to get away. Both victims then reportedly jumped out the window, with the man breaking both ankles.

Williams then went into the living room of residence, the arrest report stated, where he shot his cousin 27-year-old Carlton Tillman.

Hearing the commotion, another person in the home exited a bedroom with a firearm to confront Williams. According to police, Williams fired at that man as well. That man then retreated to a bedroom with children, barricading the door with a dresser.

Williams then exited the home, chasing the female victim through the neighborhood and firing at her, the arrest report continued. The woman eventually hid in the backyard of a neighbor’s home. Police said as Williams tried to find her, he shot a barking dog multiple times.

According to police, Williams then entered the vehicle of a woman who was near the scene, pointing the gun at her head and commanding her to drive. Police said Williams robbed the woman of her cellphone and wedding ring.

Back at the scene, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced Tillman dead.

The other two victims, who have not been identified, were airlifted to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition.

A woman who lives in the Homestead neighborhood said the commotion woke her.

When she walked outside, she saw her neighbor injured on the floor.

“She was on the floor and she was conscious, but just not OK,” the neighbor said.

Williams is facing several charges, including second-degree murder and armed carjacking.