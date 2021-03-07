This past week marked one year of the coronavirus in Florida.
Now, the state is approaching 2 million cases, and more than 31,000 lives lost statewide.READ MORE: Miami-Dade PD Arrests 19-Year-Old Wanted For Deadly Triple Shooting
Lauren Pastrana spoke with two local mayors, separately, about their initial responses, what they would have done differently and what’s ahead for their communities.READ MORE: Two Very Different Tales At Two Different Federal COVID Vaccine Sites
GUESTS:
Miami Beach Mayor Dan GelberMORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 4,098 Additional Cases, 66 Deaths Reported Sunday
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis