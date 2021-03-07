  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMOprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
    10:00 PMThe Equalizer
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    11:35 PMSports Desk
    View All Programs
By Lauren Pastrana
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Dan Gelber, Dean Trantalis, Facing South Florida, Lauren Pastrana

This past week marked one year of the coronavirus in Florida.

Now, the state is approaching 2 million cases, and more than 31,000 lives lost statewide.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade PD Arrests 19-Year-Old Wanted For Deadly Triple Shooting

Lauren Pastrana spoke with two local mayors, separately, about their initial responses, what they would have done differently and what’s ahead for their communities.

READ MORE: Two Very Different Tales At Two Different Federal COVID Vaccine Sites

GUESTS:

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber

MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 4,098 Additional Cases, 66 Deaths Reported Sunday

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis

Lauren Pastrana