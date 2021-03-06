While our studioIS OFF LINE TODAY, RELY ON CBSMIAMI.COM & OUR NEW APP FOR ALL OF YOUR LOCAL NEWS
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the fatal hit-and-run of a woman early Saturday morning in Miami.

Police said it happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 2nd Court.

Emergency units arrived to find an unresponsive woman in her 30’s. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Police did not release additional information

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

