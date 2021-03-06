MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Heavy storms moved through South Florida on Saturday afternoon causing some street flooding, power outages and severe weather warnings.
Heavy flooding was reported in Miami Beach, following a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area that expired at 6 p.m.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded In SW Miami-Dade Shooting
As of 5:55 p.m., Florida Power & Light reported 1,293 people without power in Miami-Dade and 57 people without power in Broward.
A Street Flood Advisory remains in effect until 8:15 p.m. for much of northern Miami-Dade County.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Schools To Allow Fans At Outdoor Spring Sports Events With Limited Capacity
Additional flooding is possible from Doral to MIA to downtown Miami.
Earlier, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning expired at 5:15 p.m. for much of north and east Miami-Dade.MORE NEWS: COVID In Florida: 4,690 Additional Cases, 107 Deaths Reported Saturday
Storms will move out of the area this evening.