MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said that effective immediately, they will begin allowing limited spectators for outdoor spring sports, which include baseball, flag football, softball, tennis, track and field, water polo, and lacrosse following increased health and safety measures.

In addition, they said they will continue to work with the Department of Health to solidify protocols for fan participation in spring indoor sports such as boys volleyball and badminton.

School officials said enhanced protocols schools and spectators are expected to follow at District athletic events:

• Masks are required when present at a District game/event, as well as on school property.

• Hand sanitizing stations are to be available on-site.

• No food or drinks are to be sold at athletic events.

• All home facilities (bleachers and stands) will be clearly marked to promote social distancing.

• Each student-athlete will have the opportunity to identify up to two spectators (not to exceed 25% venue occupancy) to attend home games as a “pod.” These spectators must pre-purchase tickets, and participants’ spectator pods will be required to sit together and socially distant from other spectator pods.

• Spectators will be required to complete an on-site health screening when attending games.

• Visiting teams may purchase an unsold allotment of tickets based on facility capacity.

• Schools must provide written approval from any off-campus venue where the school is hosting an event.

• All impacted schools will develop school-specific plans for athletic events and submit them to School Operations and the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) for review and approval.

2021 Spring Sports (Outdoor)

• Baseball

• Flag Football

• Softball

• Tennis

• Track & Field

• Water Polo

• Lacrosse