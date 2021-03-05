FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An Oakland Park school was evacuated after a section of its roof collapsed.

It happened Friday morning at James S. Rickards Middle School at 6000 NE 9th Avenue.

According to the school district, the section of the roof that fell was over the school’s media center which is under construction. Oakland Park Fire Rescue said the joists had collapsed and there was a major water leak. They used a drone and K9 units to make sure no one was trapped in the debris.

There were no students or school staff in the media center at the time of the collapse. No one was hit by flying debris, however, seven students and five staff members complained of headaches and nausea. Five were taken to the hospital for observation, according to Oakland Park Fire Rescue.

The rest of the students and staff were moved to Northeast High School. Parents who want to pick up their child from Northeast High School may do so.

All utilities to the building have been shut so investigators can determine the extent of the damage and the cause of the collapse.