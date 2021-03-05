MIAMI (CBSMiami) – First things first, the Panthers prepare for their weekend back-to-back against the Predators and Hurricanes.
Sergei Bobrovsky will start Saturday in Nashville making this his 4th start in the last 5 games.
Chris Driedger will likely get the nod Sunday in Carolina.
Deserving of more ice time is left winger Mason Marchment. The 26-year-old has a four-game point streak which now includes his first NHL goal. He gave Florida a 2-0 lead Thursday in the first period. Head Coach Joel Quenneville said "he plays limited minutes and he brings energy. He goes up and down his wing and plays with a purpose." Coach Q complimented his play recognition and patience and added "he's definitely enhanced his positioning and quantity or quality of ice time as we've gone here."
On the defensive end, Quenneville says Radko Gudas has fit in perfectly since signing his 3-year deal in the off-season.
“He’s brought in a real thought process of being in the right place, being hard to play against, killing plays, supporting the attack… you know guys love him.” Coach Q said after Friday’s practice.
Injury Notes:
Defenseman Anton Stralman did not practice Friday and likely won’t play against the Predators according to Coach Quenneville.