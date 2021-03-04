MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rally was held Thursday morning to protest the possible reopening of the facility in Homestead that was once used to hold undocumented children.
Immigration activists gathered outside the Homestead Detention Center both in their cars and on foot — to protest the Biden administration's plan to possibly reopen the site.
Protesters say the conditions inside are not safe for children, especially amid the pandemic and are concerned about long-term mental health effects.
When community organizers shut down this place in 2019, there were countless human rights violations, sexual abuse, and mistreatment stories were frequent, much like all other detention facilities throughout the country.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that the facility will now be known as a “Shelter” describing it as a place where authorities will keep migrant kids safe.