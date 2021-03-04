MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cooler start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the upper 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade due to a cold front that moved in overnight.
It should stay dry throughout the day courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Thursday night we cool down again to the low 60s with a few inland areas falling to the upper 50s.
On Friday, highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s again with a mix of sun and clouds.
Saturday will be warmer and humid ahead of our next cold front. Our highs will climb to the 80s under mostly cloudy skies. The rain chance will be higher due to moisture increasing. Showers will likely develop with the potential for some storms on Saturday.
Sunday we may see some showers in the morning and then we should see a gradual clearing. The breeze will build and it will be quite windy with highs in the upper 70s.