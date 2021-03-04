  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,118 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

That brings the total to 1,930,232 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 127 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,955.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.37% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.00%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,245 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 8 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,511.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 416,021.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.68% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.36%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 771 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,431.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 197,542 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.14% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.59%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 26 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,937 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.44%.

