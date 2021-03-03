MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities said they have found the body of a missing diver off Key West on Wednesday morning.

Jordan Jay Fisher, 50, was found not far from Vandenberg Artificial Reef Off Key West on the bottom of the seafloor at approximately 10:32 a.m.

Her remains were taken by the U.S. Coast Guard to Coast Guard Station Key West.

Fisher, who was from Rockport, Texas, went missing on Tuesday.

Officials said Fisher was with her husband, diving on the boat Emerald See, along with two other people and a divemaster.

Members of the group told authorities they lost sight of Fisher while returning to the guide/mooring line. The divemaster stated to police he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.

The Sheriff’s Office was first notified of the missing diver at approximately 10:05 a.m.

Officials said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the FWC, U.S. Coast Guard and the Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School staff searched for Fisher.

The Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg artificial reef is located in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key West, The Vandenberg’s hull rests on the sandy bottom in about 145 feet of water.

Foul play is not expected to be a factor in the incident.