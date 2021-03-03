MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Did you have a coronavirus vaccine appointment with Baptist Health, but it was canceled due to distribution issues? Now, Baptist says they have a limited supply of vaccines from the state.
On their website, Baptist officials say those between the ages of 18 and 65 with high-risk medical conditions may be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine with Baptist Health, based on vaccine availability.READ MORE: Animal Rescue Organizations Say Pandemic Has Changed Their Industry For The Better
“We are beginning by reaching out to individuals whose original appointments had to be canceled due to supply constraints, and are communicating with those individuals directly,” Baptist officials said.READ MORE: 'Grandparent Tuition Waiver' Moves In The Florida Legislature
Baptist Health is not offering self-booked appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.MORE NEWS: Woman Charged With Shooting Man In Front Of Daughter At Miami Hooters
“We are now directly contacting individuals who may qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule vaccination appointments, based on a very limited supply of vaccines.”