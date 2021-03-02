MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida on Monday morning with temperatures in the low 70s.
A fairly warm afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper-80s and a mix of sun and clouds.
It will be even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and the potential for some showers due to our first cold front on the way. The front moves in Wednesday night and on Thursday it will not be as warm with highs near 80 degrees.
Drier air settles in through Friday and we'll enjoy pleasant highs in the upper 70s.
The rain chance increases again on Saturday ahead of our second cold front. Saturday will be warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Showers and some thunderstorms will be possible. Then Sunday the rain chance goes down and highs will be in the upper 70s.