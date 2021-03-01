MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have set up perimeter around Jackson Memorial Hospital as officers search for an escapee connected to a rough arrest.

According to Miami PD, Leskeil Richards was being treated at JMH when he slipped out at about 5:50 p.m. Monday.

“So, we were with him and somehow he waited for the right moment to escape. He ran and officers ran after him but were not able to catch up to him,” said Miami PD spokesman Michael Vega. “We are not suspecting that anyone inside the hospital had anything to do with it, with his escape.”

Police said only one arm was handcuffed because he had another in a cast. During their search, officers found the cast.

“He had blue jeans on, or blue pants on,” Vega said. “We believe he may not have a shirt on.”

Richards had been arrested on Sunday for probation violation. The 25-year-old had allegedly removed a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a robbery he’s accused of committing.

Officer Vega said Richards was in the hospital being treated for the injuries suffered during that arrest.

Video of Richards’ rough arrest began to circulate on social media, which Miami PD is now reviewing.

The department said they’ll look into the arrest for possible violations of police procedures.

“He resisted arrest and also hit an officer doing the arrest,” Vega said.

Richards is considered dangerous, so do not approach and call 911 if you see him.