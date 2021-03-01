MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a nearly one-year hiatus, Miami-Dade Circuit Court resumed limited in-person jury trials on March 1, with strict social distancing measures.
However, Chief Judge Bertila Soto said that civil and criminal courthouses will continue with remote hearings because there will only be three jury trials in the building at any given time.
In addition, there will be social distancing, temperature checks, acrylic glass and sanitation stations among other safety precautions. Only trial participants will be able to enter the courthouse for the proceedings and wearing a face mask will be required.
A live stream of the proceedings will be shown on the court system's website to ensure the public's right to observe.
Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit serves about two million people and handles about 800,000 cases each year.