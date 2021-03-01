MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All Publix pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward are now administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

There are 136 pharmacies between the two counties. They will follow state protocols by inoculating those 65 and older, healthcare professionals with direct patient contact, residents or staff members of long-term care facilities, and people determined extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician.

Those eligible can make appointments Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Appointments will be made available as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

One customer said this addition in the fight against COVID-19 is making getting a shot very convenient.

“People that usually come to Publix will now feel more comfortable when they come to get their groceries and just get their vaccine,” said Publix customer Robert Viscoya.

Governor Ron DeSantis believes this is the best way to get shots to as many people who want them.

“As we get more of these vaccines, like the Johnson and Johnson, retail will play an even bigger role,” he said.

Publix is now offering vaccinations at all 730 of its pharmacies across the state.

The vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals at no cost. Those with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white, and blue Medicare Part B card. People without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

