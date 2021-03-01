MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
That brings the total to 1,910,921 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: How Could The Economic Relief Package Put More Money In Your Pocket?
There were another 150 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,556.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.11%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 235 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20cnewly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,449.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 410,952.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.74% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.23%.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In Florida: Gov. Ron DeSantis Includes School Employees, Police, Firefighters In Expanding Vaccination Plan
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 225 new cases and 9 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,399.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 195,217 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.65%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 4 new cases and no new additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,861 cases and 46 deaths.MORE NEWS: 'We Are A Very Safe Destination': Vacationers Flocking To U.S. Virgin Islands
The single-day positivity rate was 3.57% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.39%.