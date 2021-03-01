MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

That brings the total to 1,910,921 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 150 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,556.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.11%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 235 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20cnewly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 5,449.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 410,952.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.74% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.23%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 225 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,399.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 195,217 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.22% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.65%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 4 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 5,861 cases and 46 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 3.57% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.39%.