MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The US Coast Guard is searching for a single-engine plane and its pilot that went missing Friday off the coast of Boca Raton.
Pilot Brendan Spratt, 87, was the only person aboard the Lancair 300 when it vanished from radar 17 miles off the coast.
"USCG assets will continue searching for the missing aircraft throughout the day and night," Coast Guard's 7th District said in the tweet.
Anyone with information on the missing plane should contact the Coast Guard command center.
