MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Sunday, hundreds of homeless people received a hot meal, haircut, clothes and masks – all thanks to a local DJ giving back for birthday.

It’s not often Mark Wilhelm gets a fresh haircut.

The 59-year-old said he’s been homeless for years.

“It’s hard for me to get around. I don’t know if you have seen my legs, but I have two prosthetic legs,” he said.

And with the pandemic, he said it’s been more difficult

But on Saturday, Wilhelm was all smiles as he looked into the mirror.

“It is perfect really it is. I appreciate it. I am grateful for it,” Wilhelm said of his free haircut.

Wilhelm wasn’t the only homeless man with a new look.

The Miami Give Back team gathered a group of talented hairstylists and barbers for the good cause.

“I’m excited about it because regular haircuts have gotten expensive. So getting free haircuts from people who have talent is a plus,” said Donnell Underwood.

But Miami Give Back also partnered up with other organizations to make a DJ’s birthday wish come true.

“I decided to do this instead of partying, doing the usual what DJ do,” said Luis “DJ Lu” Martinez. “I just felt that I had to make a difference and dedicated it to my parents who are in heaven.”

For his birthday, DJ Lu said all he wanted to was give.

With the help of more than 50 volunteers, they didn’t just provide free haircuts. Over 400 homeless people were also fed and given clothes as well as free masks.

“This is dedicated to anyone who feels alone,” DJ Lu said.

And with his talent, he didn’t just bless the homeless with some good music, but also with joy.

“I am getting blessed. This is what it is all about – giving and loving one another,” he said.