HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Homestead PD has arrested five people accused of scheming to steal thousands of feet of underground copper wire.

Police say an officer saw people posing as construction workers and pulling up AT&T wiring from the ground.

Due to previous reports, that officer watched the people for a while before requesting backup.

“All five were apprehended. Of the five, two have a prior history with Miami-Dade County – one of which was in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” said Sgt. Fernando Morales.

The five were identified as Yordan Ramirez, Ivan Perez-Garcia, Eric Gonzalez-Pando, Francisco Alberto Gutierrez and Ermes Gonzalez-Pando.

Police say the wiring has an estimated value between $10,000 and $30,000.

Homestead police arrested and charged all five people with felonies.