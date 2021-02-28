POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach.
According to BSO, the shooting happened at 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of NE 6 Avenue.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed both of them to a nearby hospital, where the man was pronounced deceased. At this time, the woman's condition is unknown.
Back at the scene, a gray BMW was riddled with bullet holes. Nearby cars and homes were also hit. Crime scene markers show at least 34 shots were fired.
Detectives trying to get any details they can about this crime and who's responsible.
If you can help with this investigation, you are urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS.