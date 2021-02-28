  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A caravan of Miami Cubans is demanding the Biden administration end the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

Sunday marked the eighth time the caravan met in Miami.

Cars and bikes flew Cuban flags while people gathered with signs in support of the Cuban people.

“The only one who is suffering is the Cuban families,” said organizer Robert Diaz. “We want to lift up the embargo for the Cuban family.”

The group says they want the Biden administration to undo more than 240 restrictions placed on Cuba by the Trump administration,

