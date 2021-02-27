MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale is issuing a precautionary boil water notice, effective immediately for properties in a section of the Victoria Park neighborhood south of Holiday Park between NE 7th Street and NE 5th Street and N. Federal Highway/US1 to NE 13th Avenue.
City officials said the boil water notice will remain in effect until drinking water test results pass for two consecutive days, as per Florida Administrative Code. The City will notify neighbors when the Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been lifted.
Neighbors are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.
Neighbors with questions may contact the City’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 954-828-8000.