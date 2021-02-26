MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After nearly a year and an almost 500-mile odyssey, a Yorkshire terrier has been reunited with her Pembroke Pines owner.

The Yorkie named Rosie, disappeared in May 2020 and Montse Bermudez never stopped looking or hoping she

would see her precious pooch again.

Then she got a phone call Tuesday, at 5:45 p.m. from Tallahassee Animal Services. Someone had turned in a stray with a microchip.

“My heart froze. They said are you missing someone named Rosie. I started crying, I was in shock.”

Bermudez told CBS4 at her Pembroke Pines home on Friday.

Bermudez jumped on a plane for the state capital. Then she drove anxiously to the shelter.

When they brought Rosie to her, it was apparent she recognized Bermudez. Rosie jumped and kissed

her owner.

Rosie weighs just three pounds and is half her body weight. She is anemic and has worms, but she is expected to recover.

Once home, Rosie adapted right back into her dog’s life with her fur baby brothers and sister.

Rosie’s ordeal began in May 2020 when she got out of Bermudez’s home and a friend saw a car stop and grab Rosie.

Bermudez posted flyers and a large banner outside her front door. She even offered a one thousand dollar reward, but after scouring social media day after day, Bermudez began to lose faith that she would ever see Rosie again.

But then that miracle phone call from Tallahassee Tuesday changed everything.

Bermudez has no idea who took Rosie or how she ended up in Tallahassee. But she says her happy ending is proof that microchips do work and recommends every pet owner to consider getting one.

“Rosie looks happy and if she can’t remember anything then I’m happy,” she says.