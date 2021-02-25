(CBS) – ViacomCBS’ on-demand streaming service, CBS All Access, will undergo a makeover one week from today when the network is officially re-branded to Paramount+. ViacomCBS President and CEO Bob Bakish revealed a host of new information about the platform yesterday during an online event including pricing tiers, breathe of content and a whole new way to watch movie releases.
For starters, Paramount+ will feature content from the full ViacomCBS family of properties including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central. Many classic shows will be available on-demand like Survivor, Spongebob Squarepants and The Jersey Shore. Meanwhile, new entries will be available including series from the popular cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, The Real World Homecoming: New York, the upcoming Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer as well as new original series. Current CBS All Access original programs like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery will also make the leap over to their new home on Paramount+.
Also announced yesterday, many future Paramount movie releases will be available on-demand through Paramount+ just 30 to 45 days following their theatrical release with others making their way to digital after 90 days. Upcoming releases set to join the Paramount+ library 45 days after debut will include A Quiet Place 2, the forthcoming Paw Patrol movie and Mission Impossible 7. Paramount+ won't just be a home for theatrical releases however as several major franchises will also have platform exclusive movies on the way including Comedy Central's Workaholics and MTV's Beavis And Butt-Head.
Much like the current setup with CBS All Access, Paramount+ will continue to offer live news and sports including major events like the GRAMMYs, PGA Championship and 60Minutes+, a new version of the classic number one news program. In total, Paramount+ will offer over 20,000 movies and episodes from some of the most iconic brands in entertainment, guaranteed to have something for everyone.
Pricing for Paramount+ will consist of two different tiers. The ad-supported version will be available for $4.99 a month with a premium experience at $9.99 a month. Bundle options will also be available with more information to be announced.
For more information visit ViacomCBS.com and get ready to experience the peak of entertainment when Paramount+ launches on Thursday, March 4th.