MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 6,640 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 1,892,301 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 140 additional deaths, bringing the total to 31,018.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.23% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.29%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,424 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 16 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 5,369.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 406,987.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.70%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.23%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 770 new cases and 4 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,365.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 192,738 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.76% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.84%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no new additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 24 new cases and no new additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 5,771 cases and 46 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.78% while the 14-day positivity rate was 4.93%.