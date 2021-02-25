MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There was plenty of live music and plenty of social distance all for a great cause Thursday night.

“Instruments of Hope,” a fundraiser created by Christopher Columbus High School senior Joseph Bilbao, saw four student bands perform to raise money for the Sebastian Strong Foundation.

The foundation was named for Sebastian Ortiz, who died of pediatric cancer when he was just a sophomore at Columbus.

“We talk about his loss every single day at home. His life meant so much to me and my family,” Bilbao said.

Bilbao said that Ortiz, who was like a cousin to him, was learning to play the guitar before he passed.

“It’s definitely nice to be able to honor him like this,” Bilbao said. “I definitely know he’s smiling down on us from heaven.”

In about four years, the Sebastian Strong Foundation has raised nearly $2 million for childhood cancer research and other important causes.