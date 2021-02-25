MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Following an altercation, Miramar police have detained an individual they said had fled from Miami-Dade police earlier in the day.
Police said the individual who was detained in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and 158th Street at around 11:55 a.m., had been driving a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle used in burglaries.
Miami-Dade police said they had maintained an eye on the vehicle from an aviation unit. A short time later, Miramar police officers responded to a disturbance at 2600 S University Drive.
Miramar police determined that the person involved in the altercation was the same subject that had fled from Miami-Dade police.
No further information is available at this time.