MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the Miami Marlins kick off their new season, there will be new health and safety protocols in place at Marlins Park to help keep fans safe during the pandemic.

The attendance-challenged Marlins plan to allow fans at home games, although crowds will initially be limited to about 25% of capacity. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark.

Spring training games begin February 28th and the team’s home opener will be April 1st against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Marlins have partnered with RB, the makers of Lysol, to jointly enhance the team’s existing disinfection and cleaning measures at the ballpark. High-touch surfaces and objects will be regularly disinfected and there will be hand sanitizer locations throughout the park.

They will also institute free flow parking with a contactless, mobile payment system at all Marlins Park garages.

All tickets will be digital and can be purchased in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark, which will be listed on each game ticket.

Bags will not be permitted inside Marlins Park unless for medical or infant purposes. Also, fans won’t be able to bring food into the ballpark.

Food and drinks will be sold at select locations inside the ballpark and fans will have the added option to avoid waiting in line with mobile ordering for pick-up. All eating and drinking should be done in the fans’ assigned seats.

Guests are encouraged to pay electronically (debit, credit, Apple Pay, etc.) at all concession and retail locations.

Face coverings will be required for those ages two and older inside Marlins Park and may only be momentarily removed when actively eating or drinking.

Signs and floor markers will remind people to stay six feet apart.