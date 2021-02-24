MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the Heat firing on all cylinders lately, the team released the second half of their regular-season schedule on Wednesday.
The remaining 36-game schedule consists of 18 home games, all at AmericanAirlines Arena, and 18 road games.
The second half of the Heat’s season begins after the NBA All-Star break on March 11 and runs through May 16.
The Heat are scheduled to make five national television appearances, including two broadcasts on TNT, two on ESPN, and one on NBATV.
Miami begins their second-half skid hosting division rival, the Orlando Magic, Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
Miami begins their second-half skid hosting division rival, the Orlando Magic, Thursday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Other key home games highlighted in their second half regular season schedule include matchups against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, and an NBA Finals rematch versus LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.