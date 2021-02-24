MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day after Tiger Woods’ accident, there is no official word on what caused him to lose control of his vehicle, and those questions could take weeks to answer.

CBS4’s Mike Cugno spoke to Dr. Daniel Chan, chief orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine director at Memorial Healthcare, to find out more about the injuries Tiger sustained and what it means for the 15-time major winner.

On Wednesday morning, Tiger Wood’s team released a statement updating the public about the injuries he suffered in the Tuesday rollover crash.

The press release said a rod was put in his right leg while screws and pins were needed to stabilize his ankle and foot.

“Unfortunately, these are life-altering injuries,” said Dr. Chan.

Dr. Chan says Tiger’s recovery will be a long road and it could possibly take up to three months before Tiger even learns to walk again.

“From his released statements, it looks like he’s had two or three significant skeletal injuries along with the soft tissue injuries. Any one of them by themselves would already be associated with a prolonged outcome and potential for complications and long-term effects. Put it all together, in one leg, and it almost is a limb-threatening injury,” said Chan.

Authorities say Tiger’s SUV crashed into a raised median, hit a sign, and crossed into the southbound lane before rolling over multiple times.

The area is known for speeding and accidents.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s office said Woods was traveling at a relatively greater speed than normal. Police say he was responsive when they got to him.

“I’m asking him things like, hey do you know where you are today, do you know what day it is and he’s able to answer me quickly,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Carlos Gonzalez.

Several PGA pros, both past and present, have expressed concern for Woods’ health and safety.

“Life first, golf is second, and then competitive golf is a long way down the line to rebuild, to be good enough to compete again. All we can do is pray for him and hope he finds a way to rebuild himself,” said Golfer Nick Faldo.

Dr. Chan said there is likely at least one more surgery in Tiger’s future to address the swelling in his legs.

In the meantime, Tiger is awake and responsive at the Harbor UCLA Medical Center.