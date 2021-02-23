MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will join the White House in lowering all flags at county facilities to half-staff this week to honor and remember all those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.
“We remember those we have lost too soon, reflect, and continue the work of rebuilding America from this devastating time. Today and every day, my heart and my prayers are with all the families here in our community and across the nation who have lost a loved one to this pandemic,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
This week the U.S. reached a tragic milestone, more than 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
There have been nearly 5,300 COVID deaths in Miami-Dade.