MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Veteran local broadcasting executive Darryll Green has been named Vice President and General Manager of the CBS Television Stations’ Miami properties, WFOR-TV, WBFS-TV, CBSMiami.com and CBSN Miami, a local direct-to-consumer streaming news service that is scheduled to launch this year. The announcement was made Monday by Bryon Rubin, CBS Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Green will assume his new responsibilities on March 8. He succeeds Adam Levy, who announced his departure in November 2020, following 10 years at the Miami stations. Tom Canedo, President and General Manager of WUPA-TV, CBS Television Stations’ Atlanta affiliate of The CW Network, has recently been serving as interim GM of the group’s Miami properties.

Green is joining the CBS Television Stations family with more than 30 years of experience in local broadcasting. He most recently has served as Vice President and General Manager of WFTX-TV, the Fox affiliate in Fort Myers, Florida, since August 2017. Prior to that, he spent eight years with URBan Radio Broadcasting, LLC, including six years (2008-2013) at the station group’s Miami headquarters office as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Green’s new position provides an opportunity to return to South Florida, where he worked for URBan Radio; married his wife, Dr. Ingrid Carter; and has numerous family members and friends. His new role also represents a reunion with the CBS Television Network. From 2003-07, he served as President and General Manager of WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., the largest-market CBS affiliate in the country.

“We are very happy to welcome Darryll to CBS and have him lead our team in South Florida,” Rubin said. “Darryll has a terrific track record as a broadcast executive who has successfully overseen increases in ratings, revenue and community engagement. Miami is a dynamic and important market for us. We look forward to having Darryll join the talented and experienced team at WFOR and WBFS and help us make the most of our opportunities for growth and success, including the upcoming launch of CBSN Miami.”

“It is exciting to return to South Florida and become a part of the CBS Miami team,” Green said. “I am grateful to Bryon and everyone else at CBS who is giving me this opportunity. I very much look forward to getting to know my new colleagues in Miami and helping to provide the guidance and support they deserve as we all work together to achieve our shared goals.”

Green’s background also includes two years as Market President of URBan Broadcasting’s Toledo, Ohio stations (2015-17), six-and-a-half years as President and General Manager of WGRZ-TV, the NBC affiliate in Buffalo, New York (1997-2003), and 12 years and Vice President and General Manager of WGCI-AM/FM in Chicago (1985-97).

Green currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the Florida Association of Broadcasters. He is also a member of the board of trustees for the South Florida chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and serves on the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Diversity Advisory Committee Board.

Green is a Rochester, New York area native who earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. John Fisher College in Rochester. Darryll is the proud parent of two children, Jourdan and Nicholas.