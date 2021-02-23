  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Fort Lauderdale, Spring break

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Anticipating a smaller but still large group of sun-seeking college students during Spring Break, Broward commissioners got together Tuesday to address coronavirus concerns.

Thousands of out-of-town visitors are expected over the Spring Break, which begins Saturday, February 28th, and will continue through Sunday, April 18th.

Broward Mayor Steve Gellar said the City of Fort Lauderdale may be authorized to shut down locations with repeated health violations.

“I’m okay with saying we will try and focus on the offenders and not do a countywide curfew, provided that Fort Lauderdale agrees to shut down the offenders,” he said.

Geller said there will be an increased police presence at high volume areas along with the enforcement of social distancing and mask-wearing.

