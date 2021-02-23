MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Southwest Miami-Dade man took swift action on Tuesday after he says he spotted some truly disturbing, anti-Semitic graffiti painted on a fence in his neighborhood.

The graffiti said, “Beware the Jews.”

Anthony Barroso told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that he was driving to work in Doral when he spotted the three offensive words and felt he had to do something.

“As I was stopped at a red light, I couldn’t stand it,” he said. “I was absolutely disgusted by it. I had to go to work since I had a meeting in the morning but my Mom called me and said it was still up and I just couldn’t take it.”

Barroso said he called Miami-Dade Police and filed a report. He hopes whoever did this may have been captured by home surveillance cameras in the area.

“I have been thinking about it all day,” he said. “So when I took my lunch break I came over to Ace Hardware right down the street and grabbed some paint so I could take care of it myself. I am not going to stand for this in my community.”

Barroso painted over the graffiti.

“It makes me feel horrible,” he said. “I grew up as a Catholic in the neighborhood but I have so many friends who are Jewish. They are really good family friends who I have grown up since I was a child. My girlfriend’s family is Jewish.”

The homeowner who owns the fence said she too was offended but said she did not want to go on camera. Miami-Dade Police are not sure if she was being targetted or if the fence was just randomly picked.

Barroso says there are larger issues.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are Jewish, Catholic or Muslim,” he said. “To belittle somebody else is completely uncalled for and to have it here for everyone to see is just ridiculous. I can’t let it stand in this community. I can’t let it happen. They don’t deserve this on the wall.”

Miami-Dade Police say they are starting to look into this incident and are gathering details.

Anyone who can help find the culprit should call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).