MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People ran for their lives when a black Cadillac barreled through Miami Beach’s Lummus Park Sunday afternoon with police in tow.

“He hopped a sidewalk and that’s when the driver goes into Lummus Park, a big grass field, tons of folks out enjoying the beautiful afternoon. Thankfully misses everyone who’s walking,” Miami Beach police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

The car then raced down Ocean Drive.

“He jumps off of that grass field onto a closed Ocean Drive, which has pedestrians, cyclists, skateboards, then exits Ocean Drive at 7th Street. He rammed the barricades we have in that area which caused one of his tires to flatten,” said Rodriguez.

This is getting toward the end of the pursuit after going all over South Beach making its way to 6th Street and Washington Avenue, where again diners had to run for cover. It’s here where that 15-year-old was taken into custody.

After the driver was out, police checked inside.

“What we did find in that vehicle was a loaded firearm on the driver’s seat with an extended magazine,” Rodriguez said.

A check of the vehicle turned up that it had been reported as stolen.

Visitors were shocked too.

“I really felt horrified for the people in the street,” said tourist Emani Robinson, who was visiting with friends from D.C. “The kid in the car had no care for no one’s life.”

And there’s another twist.

“The driver whom we have in custody is 15 years old. We’ve also learned he is not the original driver who came into the city when he was spotted at South Pointe Drive and Alton Road. They swapped,” Rodriguez said.

Police have identified the original driver as 18-year-old Isariel Delestre. He’s accused of side-swiping a Miami Beach officer during the beginning of the pursuit.

Delestre surrendered himself Monday night at Miami Beach PD headquarters.

UPDATE: The initial driver who was wanted from Sunday’s pursuit has just surrendered at MBPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/IXYZb20DLk — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 23, 2021

The pursuit began when officers noted the car ran a stop sign.

Police said three women bailed out of the car at one point, along with Delestre and another juvenile. The three women were questioned by police.

Investigators said of the six people who were in the car, some were local, others were from out of town. Police report they may have been involved in other crimes around Miami-Dade.

All of this happening on a very busy weekend in Miami Beach and it could be just the beginning.

“This is, for our staffing purposes, the first weekend that leads us into spring break which is eight weeks or so. As of this morning, several dozen arrests made in Miami Beach,” Rodriguez said.