MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miramar is now offering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to those 65 and older, healthcare professionals, and Southcentral/Southeast Focal Point Senior Center members.
The vaccinations, by appointment only, are be done Monday through Thursday at the Vizcaya Park, at 14200 SW 55th Street.
To schedule an appointment, go to MiramarFL.gov/vaccine.
Currently, Week 1 (February 22-25) and Week 2 (March 1-4) appointments are all booked.
Click Here to be added to the Notification List when new appointments become available.
All vaccine sites in Florida are posted on the Florida Department of Health’s website here.