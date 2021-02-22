MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sorry, electronic music fans, no Ultra Music Festival this year in Miami.
Organizers posted on Twitter that "Given the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic, in relation to mass gatherings and public health considerations, we're deeply saddened to be forced to reschedule Ultra Music Festival to March 25, 26, and 27th, 2022."
This is the second year in a row the event was canceled.
In 2020, The EDM Ultra festival, which has a capacity of 55,000 people per day, many of them visitors from more than 100 countries, was set to run the weekend of March 20th at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.
However, strict social distancing guidelines imposed by state and local governments earlier that month to combat the spread of the coronavirus banned all large gatherings, including festivals and concerts.
Rather than offering refunds for the 2020 festival, organizers offered to honor the tickets for the 2021 or 2022 events.
Organizers posted on Twitter that while 2021 is not happening, “Rest assured, we eagerly await the opportunity to safely produce what will certainly be the most memorable Ultra in our 22 year history.”