MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You could call it a touchdown for the Miami Dolphins Foundation.
The Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program has supported minority-owned restaurants and people in need by buying 1,000 meals each day since June 1 of 2020.READ MORE: 'That Was Outrageous And Frightening' Second Teen In Custody After Chaotic Miami Beach Police Pursuit
The organization has now spent more than $1 million, surpassing its goal.READ MORE: Florida Man Makes Ghostly Guitar From His Metal Head Uncle's Skeleton Or Did He?
“It takes a group of people… to hit the milestone we have with over $1 million dollars to support local businesses here in Miami Gardens,” said Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle On Miami Beach
The program is expected to last through June 1 of 2021.