MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You could call it a touchdown for the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

The Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program has supported minority-owned restaurants and people in need by buying 1,000 meals each day since June 1 of 2020.

The organization has now spent more than $1 million, surpassing its goal.

“It takes a group of people… to hit the milestone we have with over $1 million dollars to support local businesses here in Miami Gardens,” said Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel.

The program is expected to last through June 1 of 2021.

