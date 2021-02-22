POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old woman wanted for setting fire to several garbage trucks at a Pompano Beach waste facility.
Investigators said Saprell Frazier caused over $4 million in damage for that fire last October.
Following Frazier's arrest over the weekend, BSO added they're still looking for a second person.
“We are still looking for the second suspect who was acting as a lookout… they were possibly driving a white, light-colored SUV. We’re still looking for a black sedan as well,” said BSO Det. Tamara Encina. “If anyone has any more information regarding the second suspect that would be great. They can contact us and you can remain anonymous.”
Frazier was granted no bond and remains at the Broward County Jail.
If you have any information on the second person, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (305) 493-TIPS.