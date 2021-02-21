By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a man responsible for a deadly stabbing in northwest Miami-Dade died in a car crash at the Golden Glades Interchange Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade PD say the 45-year-old driver of the crashed pick-up truck stabbed his estranged wife and her boyfriend a short time before the accident.

READ MORE: 'That Was Outrageous And Frightening' Second Teen In Custody After Chaotic Miami Beach Police Pursuit

The man died at the crash site, which was off the northbound I-95 exit ramp of the Palmetto Expressway.

The 41-year-old boyfriend died at the scene of the stabbing.

The 23-year-old estranged wife was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle On Miami Beach

Police have not released any names at this time.

CBSMiami.com Team