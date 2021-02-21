MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a man responsible for a deadly stabbing in northwest Miami-Dade died in a car crash at the Golden Glades Interchange Sunday morning.
Miami-Dade PD say the 45-year-old driver of the crashed pick-up truck stabbed his estranged wife and her boyfriend a short time before the accident.
The man died at the crash site, which was off the northbound I-95 exit ramp of the Palmetto Expressway.
— Stimmy Neutron 🚀💈💉 (@NicAlmighty) February 21, 2021
The 41-year-old boyfriend died at the scene of the stabbing.
The 23-year-old estranged wife was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not released any names at this time.