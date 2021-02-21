MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miccosukee police officer has died in a single-car rollover crash in Collier County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez was traveling west on I-75 in his marked Miccosukee PD patrol car when the right rear tire suffered a blowout.
FHP said Dominguez was ejected from the car after it had gone into a grass median, rolling over several times.
Miccosukee PD said Dominguez, who was a Marine veteran and recently retired as a staff sergeant with the Army National Guard, leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.