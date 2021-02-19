MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warmer than usual start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s. Our average low at this time of year is in the low 60s.
Record heat is possible Friday afternoon as highs soar to the upper 80s. The forecast high for Miami is 87 degrees and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2012. The average high for the day is 79 degrees.
Late morning and into the afternoon some showers and possible storms will develop ahead of a cold front on the way. We may see some evening showers and then overnight lows will fall to the low 60s.
Saturday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunday morning will be cool with low to mid-60s. Highs will be pleasant on Sunday with the upper 70s.
It will be warmer on Monday with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for showers due to a weak cold front. By next Tuesday our highs will be in the upper 70s.