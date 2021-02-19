  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warmer than usual start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s. Our average low at this time of year is in the low 60s.

Record heat is possible Friday afternoon as highs soar to the upper 80s. The forecast high for Miami is 87 degrees and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2012. The average high for the day is 79 degrees.

READ MORE: Retired MLB Player Johnny Damon Arrested In Central Florida On DUI Charges

Late morning and into the afternoon some showers and possible storms will develop ahead of a cold front on the way. We may see some evening showers and then overnight lows will fall to the low 60s.

READ MORE: Woman Killed In SW Dade Hit And Run

Saturday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunday morning will be cool with low to mid-60s. Highs will be pleasant on Sunday with the upper 70s.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Frederica Wilson Announces Mass Vaccination Site Coming Soon To Miami Dade College North Campus

It will be warmer on Monday with highs around 80 degrees and the potential for showers due to a weak cold front. By next Tuesday our highs will be in the upper 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez