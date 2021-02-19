MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of sheltered homeless senior citizens from Camillus House received their second COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday.

Vaccinating homeless seniors is important because they are a very susceptible, high-risk part of the population.

The homeless seniors received their second vaccinations at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Nearly 320 homeless seniors have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade, about a tenth of the homeless population.

Janet Bristol was thrilled to get her booster.

“Everything went fine. I didn’t really feel anything,” she said. “I feel good. I’m pleased that I’ve done it.”

The county is pushing to get even more homeless people vaccinated.

“We have 2,500 plus individuals in our shelter world. We’ve got another 892 unsheltered on our streets. We know that the homeless population, and in particular the senior citizen population, which we know to be our largest growing homeless population over the last three years in this community, we know that they are the most vulnerable in society. The average homeless person lives 13 to 17 fewer years than either you or I will live. So getting them vaccinated quickly is important,” said Ron Book, Chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust.

It’s an ambitious plan but Book hopes the entire homeless population can be vaccinated by early Summer.