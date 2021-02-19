  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested in Florida early Friday morning and is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence.

Damon was arrested by Windermere Police around 8:15 a.m. and booked on charges for driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence. The 47-year-old had a blood alcohol level above .20, according to police reports.

Damon played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball, including four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was a key part of the team’s 2004 World Series championship team and was a fan favorite for his big swings in the playoffs, diving catches in the outfield and his long, flowing hair.

Damon, an Orlando native, is being held at the Orange County Corrections Department.

