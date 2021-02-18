HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are out searching the Anne Kolb Nature Center on Wednesday, looking for any clues as to the whereabouts of missing woman Noemi Bolivar.

Bolivar, 21, was last seen at the Nature Center in Hollywood on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene Wednesday afternoon and spotted police walking through the area, scouring the trails, bushes and trees for anything that could provide help in locating her.

“We are looking for any evidence of where she could be or traveled. We want to assure the family we are doing everything we can to find her,” says Hollywood police spokesman Christian Lata.

According to her parents, she was last heard from on a Snapchat and then disappeared without a trace.

They say she has never disappeared like this before.

Police have been passing out flyers and taking part in organized searches of the area.

At Bolivar’s Mormon Church on Wednesday, friends and fellow church members took stacks of flyers to distribute all over the county.

“We are getting tips every day. We have had sightings,” says family friend Karem Ryker.

Ryker says Noemi’s plan was to work for the National Park Service and she was dealing with disappointment over not getting an internship at Everglades National Park.

Ryker does not believe Noemi is deliberately hiding.

“We went thru her laptop. She wasn’t messaging anyone,“ she says.

Her mother Marycel told CBS4 News on Monday that her daughter didn’t take any money and left all of her belongings at home.

“What worries me is that someone may have taken her,” said Marycel. “All I want is my daughter back. I feel like part of my heart has been taken out. I haven’t been able to sleep. I can barely breathe. Please help us. I mean I know she is alive. Bu we feel she is in danger and we need to bring her home.”

Her father Jose also fought back tears.

“For me, it’s really hard you know. It is so hard. Just remember, this can be your daughter. This can be your neighbor’s daughter. Please help us find out what happened,” said Jose Bolivar.

Family friend Karem Ryker has been part of the search parties and has been speaking with law enforcement contacts.

“I definitely think she could be a victim of human trafficking and one thing they do is look for people who are sad and she was sad that day. She did not get an internship she wanted,” said Ryker.

Ryker also said Bolivar is fragile.

“She has high-functioning autism,” said Ryker, “and she has ADHD. She used to be on medication. She’s a peace maker, not a fighter. She is a devout Christian.”

She said even though Bolivar has a degree in wildlife ecology, she has the social maturity of someone who is 15 years.

Hollywood PD pinged Noemi Bolivar’s cellphone, reporting it was near the beach in Hollywood.

According to her friends, police pinged it again and the signal indicated it to be near 2300 N Ocean Drive.

Her friends said it was uncharacteristic of her to leave like this and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Bolivar is 5′ 3″ and weighs about 126 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, jean Bermuda shorts and sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 967-4636.