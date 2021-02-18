WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Neighbors 4 Neighbors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local non-profit Neighbors 4 Neighbors, partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Farm Share and Catering the Event for an important food distribution event on Thursday.

As part of its COVID Relief and Recovery Campaign, Neighbors 4 Neighbors gave out 300 prepared meals to families at the Jones Fish Camp, a mobile home park in West Hialeah.

They were also given Walmart gift cards to buy necessities, food, and toys for their children.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors has provided $775,000 in food and essentials to those affected by COVID in our community since March of 2020.

Click here to learn about Neighbors 4 Neighbors or to donate to help others.

