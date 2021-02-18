MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Local non-profit Neighbors 4 Neighbors, partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Farm Share and Catering the Event for an important food distribution event on Thursday.
As part of its COVID Relief and Recovery Campaign, Neighbors 4 Neighbors gave out 300 prepared meals to families at the Jones Fish Camp, a mobile home park in West Hialeah.
They were also given Walmart gift cards to buy necessities, food, and toys for their children.
Neighbors 4 Neighbors has provided $775,000 in food and essentials to those affected by COVID in our community since March of 2020.
Click here to learn about Neighbors 4 Neighbors or to donate to help others.