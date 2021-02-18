MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

Our average lows this time of year are in the low 60s.

It will be mainly dry, warm, and breezy on Thursday with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the low 70s. Overnight we may see a few showers but the rain chance increases on Friday due to an approaching cold front.

Ahead of the front, it will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s. The highest rain chance will be in the afternoon and at night. Once the front clears, cooler and drier air will spill down the state.

We will wake up with refreshing lows close to 60 degrees Saturday morning and highs in the low 70s. Sunday morning will still be cool in the low 60s and highs on Sunday afternoon will be pleasant in the upper 70s.

Warming up early next week with the chance for showers on Monday.