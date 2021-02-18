FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill Police are investigating a triple shooting early Thursday that left three men in the hospital.
Police shut down the road near 3400 Inverarry Boulevard in both directions where detectives focused on a white car with at least one shattered window.
Lauderhill Police told CBS4 the victims in the white car were shot minutes away at 3862 Northwest 67 Way around 2:30 a.m. According to police, the victims were driving themselves to a hospital when they noticed officers on Inverarry Boulevard who had pulled over to help a disabled vehicle not involved in the shooting.
the three men who had been shot were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Police said two of the men were listed as stable, the third was rushed into surgery. A fourth person, a woman, was also in the car but police said she was not hurt.
A spokesperson for the Lauderhill Police Department said detectives are looking into the triple shooting as a possible robbery and do not have any suspect leads.
If you have any information, call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).