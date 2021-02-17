MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Another endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle, officials said.
It’s the fourth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of six total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The remains of the 7-year-old female panther were found Saturday in Lee County on a rural road near Wild Turkey Strand Preserve, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
